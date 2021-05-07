ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta's BeltLine is placing a multi-million dollar bet on rapidly rising property values on the city's west side.
The money is a down payment toward keeping lower income folks in the neighborhood near the Bankhead MARTA station.
Thirty empty acres was just bought by the BeltLine have a great view of the city and plenty of public spending in the neighborhood nearby. Bellwood Quarry and the Proctor Creek Greenway are attractions luring new residents to a long-depressed part of town.
Many here fear that if the West Side becomes like the trendy East Side and Ponce City Market, then older, less wealthy neighbors will be squeezed out.
Families like Mary Grissom, 88, and her grandson Stillone know property taxes will rise one day. "Taxes are no problem for me, and I know it's because of my age," Grissom told CBS46 News.
Another problem for legacy families? Complicated property ownership.
"It had my momma name, grandmama's signature, but they passed. Momma passed, grandma and granddaddy, so who really owns it? Me and my brother and my daddy, cause," said resident Tiffany Ingram.
Complications to clear title keep many families from borrowing money to improve houses where they have lived for decades.
The new thirty acres the BeltLine bought from Brock Built Homes lies between North Avenue and Mason Turner off Chappell Road. It includes old growth oak trees and a waterfront view of Proctor Creek.
What exactly will be built here? The BeltLine says the neighbors will guide what kind of houses, and how many, in the months to come.
For updates on this development visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.