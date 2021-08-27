Afghan refugees in Georgia desperate to be reunited with family stuck in Afghanistan

An Afghan refugee spoke with CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy about how lucky he was to make it to the US but not so for his family.
“People started running to Kabul, to different borders of Pakistan, and it was blood, it was shootings, it was fear,” said the man. “I close my eyes and think of my family and I see those people who got killed yesterday in that bomb, and I could not hold my tears.”
An Afghan refugee who came to Georgia is desperate to be reunited with his family still stuck in Kabul. He is fighting to get them and others out who fought side-by-side with American troops in the War on Terror. @cbs46 #Afghanistan #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/N9tTvfbj4f— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 27, 2021
We cannot identify him for safety reasons. He said the Taliban have been killing family members of refugees who speak out.
His wife, parents, nephews and nieces are all hoping to get out at Kabul airport.
“They walked in the blood, they walked in the blood of those innocent people who were seeking peace, who were seeking for their lives,” he said.
He and his brother were lucky enough to get out and make it to Atlanta.
“I am so grateful to the Georgia community.”
Leaving a week after the Taliban took control of the country through different channels. He said they never thought things would get so dire so quickly.
“There are many people who have family’s that went into the fence, so that they could get a flight. There were young children left behind. There are children who got into that area but their parents are outside, it is total chaos.”
He said now that he is here, each day is spent with no sense of relief, but working tirelessly to help his family and fellow Afghans get out while they still draw breath.
“I am in the Untied States and it is peaceful. I am very grateful to all American public, they love us, but the thing is still my family is there. I cannot enjoy it and sometimes I do not know what it going to happen.”
He worked with American and NATO forces in Afghanistan, like many others, and said we cannot abandon them to the fate of the Taliban.
“If there is anyone willing to help, please help us, please help us. It is the time to stand with us. We were with Americans, we were with Americans on the front line, they were carrying weapons and we were interpreters. We took part equally with American soldiers to fight this terrorism and we should not be left behind.”
