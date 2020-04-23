ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Do you fear going to the hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic? If so, you’re not alone.
It’s still the right place to be,” said Dr. Vik Reddy, Chief Medical Officer for WellStar Kennestone. “We don’t want people being fearful.”
Dr. Reddy is advising people not to delay critical care if it is needed.
“Yes, we want people to be sheltering in place, but I would say coming in for a serious medical condition, it’s much more important for them to do that than staying at home out of fear of catching covid.”
Shockingly, hospitals across the country, including the WellStar Health System, are seeing a 40 to 60 percent decrease in heart attack and stroke patients.
“The longer they wait, the more they’re going to have worsening symptoms that are harder to treat,” said WellStar Chief Cardiology Officer Barry Mangel.
“I can give you an example of a patient who decided to stay at home for several days and was having symptoms of a heart attack and then presented with complications from the heart attack,” he explained.
Medical professionals say hospitals can safely treat you during the current pandemic, even with Covid-19 patients within the facility.
“I remind staff all the time that the biggest risk now a days for people is actually getting infected outside of the hospital, not in the hospital. Because in the hospital, people have masks, have goggles, we’re following precautions,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio with Emory University.
