ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department received state-of-the-art eBikes so crews can provide faster care in hard to reach areas.
The bikes were donated by California-based company Aventon.
"As visitors and residents get outdoors, we want them to continue to feel safe," said Shirley Anne Smith, Executive Director for Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation. "We may have medical emergencies and in the event that that happens, we have firefighters and EMTs ready on site and on staff ready to provide the medical care they need if that happens."
These bikes will help crews navigate areas that would otherwise be inaccessible. "Saving lives is a mater of time so the eBikes allows us to get there faster and further," said Smith. "You know engines and firetrucks can't get through the paths and the beltline."
Smith says the bicycles with electronic pedals are an example of how the department aims to use cutting edge technology to help them better serve the community. "We are on the cutting edge," said Smith. "That's part of our job and we are always looking for ways to provide the necessary equipment to do what we need to do."
