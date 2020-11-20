The African American Association of Georgia is giving away thousands of pounds of food and other product to hundreds of Atlanta families.
The event comes near the holiday and in the midst of the pandemic, but the giveaways happen year round.
“Our families average three to four hundred pounds of product every time they come,” Dr. Eric Merriweather said.
Merriweather founded the organization 18 years ago as a way to empower underserved communities. There’s no shortage of people struggling in normal times, but the pandemic has created even greater need for organizations like his.
Like everything else in 2020, the giveaway was handled a little differently. Families are driving up and opening their trunks. They’re loaded up by more than a hundred volunteers and off they go with plenty of food and COVID-19 safe.
“They’re so overwhelmed, their first question is, all of this for us? Merriweather said. “We’re saying ‘yes’. We’re expressing our love and doing what we can to change the economic disparity in a lot of the communities especially during COVID-19.”
The African American Association of Georgia has about 6,000 members. Merriweather says nearly 2,000 have joined since the start of the pandemic as many families continue to deal with job loss.
If you want to find out more about the African American Association of Georgia and how you can help their mission you can visit theaaausa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.