ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- One local woman made history this year as the first female pilot with the Georgia Air National Guard.
Lieutenant Andrea Lewis was working as a flight attendant for the Air Force Reserves when she first decided she wanted to fly.
“About six or seven years ago, actually it was right after my dad had passed and my dad was a pilot and he always told me that one day he hoped that I would fly in the cockpit too,” she said.
So the 31-year-old Stone Mountain native decided to go for it.
“I started out at officer training school and then I became a second lieutenant and then I went to the undergraduate pilot training at Vance Air Force Base and so then I became a JSTARS pilot," she told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
Once deployed, Lewis will fly a surveillance aircraft used to monitor battlefield situations.
“It is the biggest plane I’ve ever flown,” Lewis said.
She's set to deploy soon as the Georgia Air National Guard's first black female pilot. For security reasons she's not able to say when or where to.
“I'm so excited since it's my first deployment and I’m just looking forward to using the training that I’ve learned over the years," she said.
“She's had to work extremely hard,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mike Roy. “I'm really proud of her. I'm proud that she's a part of our unit.”
After years of hard work and overcoming challenges, Lewis is making history. Lewis said she it's been an exciting ride and she hopes people are looking up to her.
