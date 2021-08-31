Last soldier in Afghanistan

Credit: @18airbornecorps/Twitter

Just hours after the last U.S. plane left Afghanistan, we got our first look at the last U.S. service member to leave the country, nearly 20 years after the war in the middle east began.

The XVIII Airborne Corps posted a photo of Major General Chris Donahue, who is the commander of the U.S. Armey 82nd Airborne Division, according to CBS News.

In Washington, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, announced the completion of America's longest war and the evacuation effort, saying the last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3:29 p.m. EDT — one minute before midnight Monday in Kabul.

Despite evacuation more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan over the last two weeks, Gen. McKenzie said the U.S. was unable to to get everyone out that they wanted to.

With its last troops gone, the U.S. ended its 20-year war with the Taliban back in power. Many Afghans remain fearful of them or further instability, and there have been sporadic reports of killings and other abuses in areas under Taliban control despite pledges to restore peace and security.

“American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said early Tuesday.

