ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a weekend were Georgians crowded in many areas and didn’t practice social distancing, it seems that those enjoying Cinco De Mayo may have gotten the message.
“I think we should definitely take time and ease in," said a tattoo artist who works at a tattoo parlor in East Atlanta.
People in Atlanta were out enjoying a drink and the hot weather, with crowds not getting out of control, and under the watchful eye of Atlanta Police.
Police said they have been fielding calls from the public regarding large groups but say they’re not the ones to call unless someone could be harmed.
“I’m not with the large crowds of people right now definitely with everything being so new," said the tattoo artist.
Though some people are now confused about who to call.
“I guess you would call 911?" said a father out to get pizza with his son.
“I don’t know who to call," said the tattoo artist.
People online are even calling out those who haven’t been social distancing or wearing masks while in public.
Reactions from the public mixed on the online shaming.
“My life, my choice," said the father.
If you do have a complaint about people not social distancing or overcrowding, Atlanta police ask you to call 311.
