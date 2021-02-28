Authorities arrested a man they said shot a Georgia deputy during a traffic stop late Saturday night. The shooting happened in South Georgia near the Florida/Georgia border.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Seminole County deputy saw a man recklessly driving a white 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck. There was a passenger in the truck with the driver.
The deputy activated his police sirens and the driver, later identified as Troy Arthur Phillips, refused to stop.
“A second deputy joined the pursuit and the suspects began to fire a weapon from the truck in the direction of Seminole County deputies. Seminole County deputies returned fire”, according to a statement from the GBI.
The chase went into Decatur County, Georgia, where the suspect reportedly drove into the driveway of a Decatur County home.
Moment later, the man and the truck's passenger attempted to enter the home by reportedly shooting through the door, a GBI spokesperson said.
“The homeowner returned fire and the suspects left the residence. As a Decatur County deputy was arriving in the area, one of the suspects shot at the deputy’s vehicle, striking the deputy.”
The deputy was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
The suspects were able to leave in the pickup truck and a short time later deputies found the truck wrecked in a wooded area.
Police arrested the truck’s passenger, Brad Phillips, 41.
Brad Phillips was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.
A GBI spokesperson said Troy Arthur Phillips was arrested on Sunday after a manhunt involving multiple jurisdictions.
