ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta-based airline Delta is giving out free waivers after the company's app crashed Wednesday night.
The app is back up and running but the system outage caused problems for many people.
There were flight delays and the outage caused problems with traveler boarding passes.
If you were affected, click here to fill out a waiver form.
