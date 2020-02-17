ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) After recording their best season in franchise history in 2019, the Atlanta Blaze will cease operations for the 2020 Major League Lacrosse campaign.
The team announced on Sunday they will not operate for the 2020 MLL season and a new team is expected to be announced on Monday.
The Blaze began play during the 2016 season, finishing 4-10. They also averaged about 4,300 fans a night during their inaugural campaign. Attendance has since dwindled to an average of just over 2,000 despite the team improving each year.
In 2019, the team finished 8-8 and made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Thank you to all of our fans, partners and the City of Atlanta for your dedicated support.https://t.co/hUVCt0Mcyy pic.twitter.com/EyXIsR4BA3— Atlanta Blaze (@AtlantaBlaze) February 16, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.