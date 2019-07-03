JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 is working to get results for a Clayton County family who says they're living in a danger zone.
The family says cars speed and end up in their front yard along Kendrick Road in Jonesboro because of a sharp curve.
The latest incident happened Sunday, when a car plowed into their bedroom.
Karen Hayes says she and her husband were heading to bed, when they heard the sound of screeching tires.
“So, I jumped up to my feet knowing that my child was still in the room before I could take a step there was a sound and it shook my whole house,” Hayes told CBS46 News. “Trying to keep my composure even from tearing up because it's such a scary feeling to know that you can be in that much danger.”
CBS46 reported a car crashing into this same Jonesboro home in 2013, narrowly missing a mother and her 3 year-old.
Clayton County officials say there have been more than half-dozen car accidents in that area in the last three years.
We reached out to the county to see if they are working to put any safety measures in place. We have yet to hear back.
