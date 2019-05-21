ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Residents of Atlanta's West Lake community are concerned about safety in the area after a deadly scooter accident.
People who live in the area say it's a dangerous place not just for scooter riders, but also for people walking.
There's a lot of foot traffic surrounding the West Lake MARTA station and the paint is fading at a nearby crosswalk.
Some say the fading paint makes it difficult for drivers to see it.
Residents around here brought the situation to CBS46’s attention after the death of 20-year-old Eric Amis Jr.
Amis Jr. was on a scooter and he was not using the crosswalk, nor should he have been.
He had just pulled out of the station early Friday morning when he was struck by an SUV.
At last check, police had not charged the SUV driver.
So even though it might turn out that the man on the scooter was at fault, people who live around here say many drivers fly down West Lake Avenue and don't seem to pay attention to pedestrians, bicycle riders and scooter riders. They also say the poorly marked crosswalk doesn't help.
“There should be a light right there because at the end of the day, some folks be looking at their phone,” said resident Qua Britton.
CBS46 reached out to the city of Atlanta to let them know about residents' concerns.
We'll keep working to get results.
