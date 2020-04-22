ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One week after endorsing President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, Georgia Representative Vernon Jones (D-Lithonia) announced that he is resigning from his seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.
“The Democratic Party is not the party to help African Americans,” Jones told CBS46’s Hayley Mason in his first television interview since announcing his endorsement.
The now former state representative is no stranger to controversy and his endorsement of Donald Trump has caused a lot of backlash from his constituents who have expressed disdain for insensitive racial remarks and positions the President has taken.
Until Wednesday, Jones has represented the mostly black and mostly democrat constituencies of DeKalb and part of Rockdale County, he was also campaigning for re-election to the statehouse.
When asked about Trump’s history of racially offensive remarks, Jones chose to focus on funding and policy matters instead.
“Donald Trump has done more in the last three years for African Americans than the Democratic party and democratic presidents have in my lifetime,” Jones told Mason.
Jones said he also supports Trump's efforts toward criminal justice reform, while blaming policies of Joe Biden for many minority incarcerations.
“It was Donald Trump that actually supported and passed the criminal justice reform act that’s literally letting thousands of black people out of jail,” Jones went on.
Jones argues that Donald Trump has also added more funding to historically black colleges and universities than any other president, and that Trump supports building resources in black communities. Jones stated he wants to exposed the bigotry he says exists in the democratic party.
As strong as his support for the President, Jones shared an equally passionate disdain for the state of racial priorities in the Democratic Party, arguing that the party has excluded the interest of African Americans and black democrats.
“It has been detrimental to African Americans. When you look at the platform, there is nothing specifically on there for African Americans,” Jones emphasized. “Yes, there is something for illegal immigrants. Yes there is something for the LGBTQ community, but there is nothing there for the African Americans. My fight is for African Americans,” Jones went on.
Still many of Jones’ constituents tell CBS46 they do not believe Jones is representing their views in his endorsement. Some say they feel he has neglected them.
“This is not about my constituents,” Jones responded. “It’s far bigger than my constituents because my constituents happen to vote a lot for the democratic party and the democratic party has not delivered for them. Everyone else’s agenda is above them.”
Still Jones maintains he is not switching to The Republican Party, but is seeking to change mindsets for democrats.
He also tells CBS46 that he is not considering a position in the Trump administration, despite speculation that his announcements may be motivated by prospects of political promotion.
“I haven’t talked to anyone from the Trump administration in terms of offering me a this or that; what I am doing is a much bigger argument here. I am pushing this argument,” Jones exclaimed.
Despite the Georgia Democrats calling Jones “ an embarrassment” to the party, Jones said he hopes to work with democrats from the outside of a political seat to express concerns that he says many “independent-thinking Democrats” share.
Jones says he is tired of being harassed for his decision and says while he still identifies as a Democrat, he is quote “leaving the plantation” to be free.
"I will remain woke and vigilant in educating and fighting for my people," Jones stated. His resignation went into effect Wednesday.
