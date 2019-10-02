ATALANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are searching for the person who fatally shot a man on Wednesday in southwest Atlanta.
The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Metropolitan Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.
Detectives said officers in the area heard several gunshots. Moments later, a police officer found a man in his 30’s deceased.
According to police, at least four to five people were seen running from the area after the shots were fired.
Police are reviewing surveillance video, and they believe the victim lived in the area.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.