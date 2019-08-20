CONVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) Outrage over toxic air led to an animated town hall in Cobb County Monday night and the same is expected for a meeting tonight in Newton County.
An open house and community meeting will discuss possible toxic pollution from the Becton Dickinson plant in Covington.
Concerned residents are asking for independent testing of ethylene oxide being released from the plant. The issue is also being debated in Cobb County, where hundreds were on hand for a town hall meeting Monday night.
Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency vowed to be transparent moving forward and they expressed regret that they didn't inform the public about the emissions studies they were doing.
EPA modeling showed there could be higher risks of cancer in the areas surrounding the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna and Becton Dickson in Covington because of the ethylene oxide they’ve released into the air for years.
EPA data shows both plants have potentially higher levels of ethylene oxide, which is a cancer-causing gas.
The state and federal environmental officials said they didn't -- and still don't -- have hard facts in terms of air quality testing, which is now underway.
A state lawmaker who helped organize the Cobb County meeting said she’s pleased that the community has come together.
“The good thing is I think the people of this community showed up,” said State Rep. Jen Jordan, D-Cobb County. “I think everybody is on notice that we're not just going to sit back and be spoon-fed information and be expected just to take it because our very health and the health of our children and the people we love are at stake.”
Tuesday night’s meeting in Newton County will get underway with an open house from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The meeting will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Both are at the Newton County Historic Courthouse on Clark Street in Covington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.