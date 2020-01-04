ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Thousands of Americans are speaking out against the U.S. airstrike that killed a powerful Iranian military commander.
Many protests are being held throughout the nation, including right here in metro Atlanta.
Dozens gathered in the Little Five Points neighborhood in northeast Atlanta for a protest on Saturday to protest. They say the killing of Qassem Soleimani was a move by President Trump to provoke war.
This protest was one of many happening across the country, many shouting “No justice. No peace, The U.S. out of the Middle East.”
“I'm very glad lots of people have come out,” says protestor Monica Johnson. “We're here to mobilize against war mongering to any acts of war against Iran or Iraq. There has been any sort of procedure to do this even if there were it wouldn't be right but it's even more brazen at this point."
CBS46 didn't see any counter-protestors in the crowd.
But President Trump did say Friday that this action was to stop a war not a start war.
