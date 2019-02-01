Atlanta, GA (CBS46) After several drones were confiscated in the first few days of Super Bowl Week, the FBI is warning the public about flying drones near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Kevin Rowson sent out a press release about the issue Friday morning.
Rowson says several drones have been confiscated and pilots are facing significant fines and the possibility of jail time. He says law enforcement is spending too much time having to deal with the problem.
According to CNN, the FAA has issued a temporary flight restriction within a 30 mile radius of the stadium from Friday until after the game on Sunday.
Violators could face civil penalties that exceed $20,000 and potential criminal prosecution.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
