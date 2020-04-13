UPSON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- It looks like a scene out of the Wizard of Oz, but for one Upson County family their house was literally picked up and moved by a tornado into the road. It was part of a storm system that left more than a dozen dead in the southeast as it tore through Georgia overnight.

A confirmed tornado touched down in between the cities of Thomaston and The Rock, near the Yatesville area, blowing the home several feet from where it once stood. The home is now situated in the middle of Highway 74, near Trinity Road. The Upson County Sheriff confirmed with CBS46's Molly McCollum that no one was in the house at the time of the tornado. Highway 74 is currently shut down from mile post 14 to mile post 26 as crews attempt to clear the home from the roadway. There's no word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Georgia DOT crews are all over west central GA this morning, removing trees and power lines from highways - even this house on GA 74 in Upson County, between Thomaston and Yatesville. Watch for our teams and equipment wherever you drive - as always #DriveAlert #ArriveAliveGA! pic.twitter.com/EoBpSzeuaO — GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) April 13, 2020

Several tornadoes are believed to have touched down in north Georgia, one of which is responsible for the deaths of five people in Murray County.

Another man was killed when a tree came crashing down onto the bedroom of his Carterville home, killing him as he slept. No identities have been released.

Many trees are down and tens of thousands of Georgia Power customers are in the dark after the powerful storms blew through Georgia.

Check out Molly McCollum's Facebook LIVE from Upson County below (Can't see the video? Click here)

