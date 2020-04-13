AFTERMATH: Tornadoes tear through Georgia leaving death and destruction behind

UPSON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- It looks like a scene out of the Wizard of Oz, but for one Upson County homeowner, the house was lifted off its foundation by a tornado and dropped on the road. It was part of a storm system that left more than a dozen dead in the southeast as it tore through Georgia overnight.

A confirmed tornado touched down in between the cities of Thomaston and The Rock, near the Yatesville area, blowing the home several feet from where it once stood. The home ended up situated in the middle of Highway 74, near Trinity Road. You can see a before and after of what the roadway looked like here:

The Upson County Sheriff confirmed with CBS46's Molly McCollum that no one was in the house at the time of the tornado. Highway 74 was shut down from mile post 14 to mile post 26 as crews cleared the home from the roadway.

Hours later, the house was cleared from the roadway and left in a crumbled heap on the side of the road.

Multiple tornadoes are believed to have touched down in north Georgia, one of which is responsible for the deaths of five people in Murray County.

Another man was killed when a tree came crashing down onto the bedroom of his Carterville home, killing him as he slept. As many as seven people were reportedly killed in the tornadic outbreak across northern Georgia.

The storm left thousands of trees down and knocked out power for tens of thousands of Georgia Power customers. Upson County was one of the hardest hit counties as trees were snapped like toothpicks and other unbelievable damage was left in the wake of the tornado.

