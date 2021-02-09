The Georgia Attorney General's Office said Tuesday it will not appoint a prosecutor to take the place of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the summer of 2020.
"This office will not be proceeding to appoint a prosecutor for these cases," Attorney General Chris Carr wrote in a letter to Willis. "In accordance with the constitutional and statutory duties of the district attorney, responsibility for these cases remains with you and your office."
In the Brooks case, Attorney General Carr's office said the concerns Willis raised related to her predecessor, former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. Carr's office said that while Willis did raise concerns relating to the Brooks case and Howard, "They do not relate to you and do not relate to the Office of the District Attorney of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit."
Carr continued, "While I understand the concerns that you have raised, those concerns relate to a potential violation of a rule of the State Bar of Georgia by your predecessor and a potential criminal investigation of your predecessor...Therefore, from the concerns raised in your letter, it appears abundantly clear that your office is not disqualified from these cases by interest or relationship."
District Attorney Willis requested a new prosecutor for two cases that she inherited from former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. One case involved the Tasing of two teenagers during protests in the summer of 2020.
The incident was captured live on CBS46 during coverage of the large protests. Willis said she need a new prosecutor because she had represented one of the six accused officers previously. Attorney General Carr said he would bring in another prosecutor for this case.
