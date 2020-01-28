GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the highest-ranking Blood gang members was arrested Monday. Members of Spalding County Sheriff’s Office special operations and C.A.G.E. units working with the United States Marshal SERFTF unit took Myrrin Watson into custody at a residence located at 276 Hosanna Road in Spalding County.
Watson eluded agents two weeks ago after a traffic stop. The 41-year-old was wanted on active felony probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also out on bond out of Tattnall County for drug trafficking when he was intercepted attempting to smuggle narcotics into Reidsville State Prison.
Agents were watching the residence and confirmed Watson was there. After they began searching for Watson inside the home, agents heard movement in the attic. A camera was deployed into the attic area and located him. Law enforcement agents demanded he come out. Watson refused. Agents located him and began tearing down the ceiling to get to his location. Despite having eye contact with Watson, he refused commands from officers who shot him with a taser. Watson fell from the ceiling. He was checked for injuries. None were found according to authorities, and Watson was arrested.
“Watson is a known gang member and gang leader with ties to Atlanta and other parts of the state and is also affiliated with the bloods with ties to California. Watson is not a “Wannabe” gang member but is a dangerous leader of a violent organization that preys on people in Spalding County and surrounding counties,” stated Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix in a press release Tuesday.
Another search warrant was executed at the residence. During the search agents located 6 firearms, 4 dogs, and other evidence that Spalding County S.O. believes ties Watson to dog fighting. Authorities reached out to the USDA that handles dog fighting, and to the ATF regarding the firearms found with Watson. Spalding County sheriff stated that he hopes the case will be adopted federally, and Watson will spend the rest of his life in prison.
“Throughout Watson’s history, he has faced several serious and violent felonies, his involvements have shown that with the most serious he has always been able to have someone else with him and utilize his position with the blood gang to force others into taking responsibility for his charges. We have ensured that with this case that no one will be able to take them blame for his crimes,” stated Sheriff Dix.
Watson was booked into the Spalding County Jail without bond. He faces 18 counts of violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act, 6 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of officers, possession of drug related objects, fleeing and attempting to elude, and violation of probation.
Geraldo Williams, 30, another documented blood gang member who assisted Watson with hiding in the attic, was also arrested and charged with two counts of the Georgia Criminal Street Act, hindering the apprehension of a fugitive, obstruction of officers, and violation of Probation.
