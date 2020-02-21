CLAXTON, GA (CBS46)—Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is scheduled to be in southeast Georgia today for an important announcement regarding high speed internet access in rural Georgia.
He will announce the introduction of ReConnect, a multi-million dollar program that will bring high-speed broadband internet services to more than 1,220 homes in rural Georgia.
The program is funded in part by grants from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Perdue’s announcement will take place in Claxton, Georgia.
