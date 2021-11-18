ATLANTA (CBS46) — Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens will be facing-off on stage - at Clark Atlanta University.
Both candidates hoping to address major concerns for voters, including crime.
Moore and Dickens are saying they'll hit the ground running in their first 100 days, but they don't have the same agenda on what needs to be done first.
"Now if you've worked with me, you know I'm a details girl," said Moore. "I spoke about the vision of Atlanta, where it's safe to go about your daily life. Where people can afford too live, work and raise a family, start a business, enjoy nightlife and retire."
Moore has brought up three major focus areas: safer neighborhoods, guaranteed city services, and government transparency.
"We need to make sure our city is safer in every corner of this city; we need to make sure we get the city services that we paid for and deserve and more importantly we need to be transparent about how we do things at city hall," said Moore.
Andre Dickens emphasizing public safety.
"I'm going to be doing on day one is making sure we start and enact by 'Safe Streets Plan,' my public safety plan for the city of Atlanta. To being the process of hiring 250 officers and start their training towards the conflict resolution and community-based policing."
He also spoke about standing against Buckhead cityhood, which Moore has also said she doesn't want.
"Keep our city together and move our city forward," Dickens.
And he's pushing to advance education initiatives.
"I'm going to be engaged in the process of hiring a chief education officer somewhere in the beginning. Because I want to make sure I have a strong relationship with the Atlanta school system," said Dickens.
Both will address crime with different approaches.
Dickens says Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant is only guaranteed to keep his job for about three months.
"We'll be sitting down with the chief of police and he'll be sitting on his first 100-day contract."
Moore says she will take drastic measures -- she'll replace the police chief with someone new.
"I will interview existing command staff during the transition to find an interim police chief that shares my vision of monitoring police that ensures the safety of our public," said Moore.
She'll also revamp Atlanta Police Department staffing by hiring 100 more police officers.
"By getting those officers as we can to spend 8 hours of their 40 hour work-week on the street, backing up our patrol officers, handling low-level calls," said Moore. "And create more presence in the community."
While Dickens ups the ante, looking to add 250 officers.
"And start that training towards the conflict resolution and community policing. We'll start that on day one," said Dickens.
Both candidates with different visions, but ready to push their public safety plans forward.
