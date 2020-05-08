ATLANTA (CBS46) - The brutal killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia has the markings of a racial motivated crime according to criminal law experts.
“They absolutely treated him like an animal,” said James Herndon a criminal investigation expert. “They saw a black man they didn’t know going through their neighborhood and they decided to run him down and kill him ultimately."
Georgia is one of only four states in the nation without a hate crime law.
Until 2004 the state did have a hate crime law, until the supreme court stepped in.
#Georgia is 1 of only 4 states without a hate crime law. Tonight I'm delving into why that is and if it might change soon. @cbs46 #JusticeForAhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/jFXpfEHZCc— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 9, 2020
The law was struck down because of the vague language in it.
State law makers are now trying to rectify that.
“We’ve been trying to pass a hate crime bill for three years now,” said Gerogia State Representative Calvin Smyre who consigned a new hate crime bill.
House Bill 426 which outlines a hate crime law for the state has passed through the house and is now awaiting senate approval.
The bill wouldn't create a separate hate crime charge, like assault or murder, but let a jury consider if something like assault or murder was motivated by hate, allowing a judge to hand down a harsher sentence.
Lawmakers feeling this bill meets the standard necessary to appease the courts.
“We would craft our bill very very narrow and would not impose any mandatory sentence and also we would identify the prejudice aspect of the law," said State Rep. Smyre.
Governor Brian Kemp telling CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy “Georgians want a swift and thorough investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, which I know Director Vic Reynolds and the GBI will provide. We know conversations about legislation are already underway, and we will work through the process when the General Assembly reconvenes.”
Lawmakers say the vote for Georgia House Bill 426 should be first off the rack come June.
"Hate Crimes legislation passed the Georgia House and stalled in the Senate," said Georgia State Representative Erick Allen. "This should be the first vote taken when we return to session in June, then immediately signed into law by the Governor. As for today, I believe the Dept. Of Justice should live up to its name and bring Federal Hate Crime charges against Ahmaud’s killers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.