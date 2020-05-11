ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There’s a renewed push to get state lawmakers to pass a hate crimes law.
African Methodist Episcopal Bishop Reginald T. Jackson leads more than 500 churches in Georgia and is joining a news conference scheduled for noon in Bunswick, Georgia Tuesday. It's about gathering support to pressure state lawmakers to pass a hate crimes law, when they re-convene in June.
In November investigators say they stopped a 16-year-old white girl who had plans to go on a stabbing spree at Bishop Jackson’s predominately black church in Gainesville.
Also he's renewing his push in light of the shooting death of jogger Ahmaud Arbery.
“There is no reasonable reason why Georgia does not have a hate crimes law. As you know, from the 2018 electio, Georgia is no longer a solid red state, and so if we can get our people to respond we can apply pressure and I believe pressure will change things.”
Among other things, some people who don't want a hate crimes law think it might impede freedom of speech.
To that Bishop Jackson says, "We're not trying to do anything to the speech, we're trying to prohibit actions."
