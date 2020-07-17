GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The three suspects faced a judge Friday where each plead not guilty to multiple charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan appeared for their arraignments via webcam. Their charges range from malice and felony murder to false imprisonment.

Though both the prosecution and defense presented various arguments in the case, some of the most compelling comments came from Arbery's mother.

“Bryan conspired with two other men to kill my son. He does not think there is anything wrong with what he did,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones as she pleaded that Judge Timothy Walmsley not release Bryan on bond. “He wants the court to allow him to go home. I say no. He did not allow my son to go home,” added Cooper-Jones.

But her statements were just a portion of what the judge had to consider.

“We have text communications that was extracted from this defendant's phone, and they were complete with racist and bigoted remarks, and communications which goes directly to risk a flight concern,” said the prosecuting attorney.

“The suggestion that my client, a mechanic with a high school education, is going to flee in this Covid environment to another country, Costa Rica. I don’t know if he’s going to swim or how he’s going to get there, I believe it’s unrealistic,” argued Bryan’s attorney Keven Gough.

During the hearing, it was also revealed that Bryan is being investigated for possible hate crimes by the FBI, as well as sex crimes in a separate GBI investigation.

In the end, Judge Walmsley sided with the prosecution saying, “The order of the court is that bond is denied.”

But there were other motions being considered, one that could have resulted in the entire case being thrown out.

“The defense attorney filed a motion claiming that the newly appointed prosecutor was illegally appointed, and had three basic arguments; the first argument was that the DA and Glynn County did not have a basis to withdraw himself. The second argument is even if he did, the Attorney General for the State of Georgia didn’t have jurisdiction or authority to appoint a new prosecutor, i.e. the one from Cobb County,” legal consultant Chris Chestnut explained.

The third argument was the documentation for the change in the prosecutor wasn’t filed in a timely manner.

Still, the judge denied that motion.