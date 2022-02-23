ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Ahmaud Arbery’s mother was in Atlanta on Wednesday, the second anniversary of her son’s death, to commemorate Ahmaud Arbery Day in the state of Georgia.
Wanda Cooper-Jones honored her son’s memory with a ceremony at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. She broke down in tears as State Representative Sandra Scott read House Resolution 688, declaring Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day.
“Mr. Arbery will long be remembered for his love for family and community,” said Rep. Scott.
The resolution noted that Arbery was “a compassionate and generous man” who “left an impact on countless Georgians and Americans.”
“When we hear the name of Ahmaud Arbery, we will know and think of change,” said Cooper-Jones. “I’m emotionally tired but God is still good.”
During her remarks to a private audience, Cooper-Jones announced the mission of the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation (AFF). The organization will raise awareness, educate, and advocate for mental wellness for Black boys. AAF’s latest effort is to award six seniors at Brunswick High School, where Arbery graduated in 2012, $3000 scholarships each; the recipients will be honored on May 8, Arbery’s birthday.
“The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation was established so what happened to Ahmaud doesn’t happen to another Black man,” added Cooper-Jones. “Let us always remember Ahmaud Arbery.”
Arbery’s family has celebrated several victories since his death in 2020. Georgia repelled its citizen’s arrest law and added a hates-crime law. Arbery’s killers were convicted in state court last year. All three men were also found guilty of federal hate crimes on Tuesday.
“I do not believe that it is a coincidence that we are here today, Feb 23, 2022, exactly one day after the guilty verdict in the federal hate crime trial,” said Birgit Burton with the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation. “It is poetic justice.”
“While the verdict and legislation will be applauded, let’s not forget Ms. Wanda Cooper-Jones, just like Emmitt’s mother, just like the families of four little girls in Alabama, just like Martin’s mama and daddy, too often we forget our triumphs are mother’s tribulations,” added Cosby Johnson, the mayor of Brunswick, where Arbery was killed.
Arbery’s mother said the law changes and victories, so far, are only the beginning. She said it’s time to change the perception some have about Black men in America. She ended her afternoon at a prayer vigil on the Marietta Square, where dozens gathered, touched by her strength, courage, and determination to seek justice for her son.
“I know God wants us to repurpose the pain, my pain into service to make life better for other young men like Ahmaud,” Cooper-Jones said. “It is my honor to serve others in this way in recognition of my son’s life.”
“Going forward, we have taken the first step to some unity, ridding this country of hate and intolerance and we owe it to [Arbery’s family],” said Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr., whose office hosted the vigil on the square.
To learn more about the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, click here.
