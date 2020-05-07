BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Marcus Arbery says he can’t stand to even glimpse at the terrible video that shows his son Ahmaud Arbery being gunned down in the street.
“I didn’t want to look at it, and I try to urge my children and their mama not to look at it because it’s so horrible and so terrible and it’s just really devastating,” Marcus Arbery told CBS46’s Hayley Mason Thursday afternoon.
He says he does hope it will help bring justice.
“What do you want to happen right now Mr. Arbery?” Mason asked Arbery. “Get arrests, put them monsters behind bars where they belong,” Arbery responded.
Thursday night, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested at theIR Brunswick home for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, 25. The family demanded the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to arrest the father and son before Ahmaud’s 26th birthday on Friday.
“If the shoe was on the other foot, if that was me and my son that went and jumped on the back of a truck, went and shot his white kid, then me and my son would have been arrested on the spot,” Arbery said. “It just ain’t right. The justice system ain’t fair to African American people,” he added.
Attorney Ben Crump told CBS46 that the video of the brutal killing was a game changer and clearly showed arrests were overdue. The family says the two who claimed self-defense were never arrested.
“We think that the probable cause exists in that video tape to arrest this murderous duo,” Crump told Mason.
Ahmaud was on his daily jog through his Brunswick neighborhood when he was chased by the McMichael’s on February 23rd. Two months passed and two different district attorney’s took the case before a third district attorney, Tom Durden, vowed to send the case to a grand jury for possible charges, but with the coronavirus spreading, they may not reconvene until June 12.
“Just like Martin Luther King said, 'justice delayed is justice denied,'” Crump said. “We reject this notion that they can’t arrest them until a grand jury is convened on June 12th. We think that the probable cause exists in that video tape to arrest this murderous duo, this father and son for the death of Ahmaud Arbery today,” Crump exclaimed.
Protests have grown from Brunswick to Atlanta demanding a change and justice. Justice run’s are scheduled Friday in Ahmaud’s honor on his birthday.
“It’s a tough day everyday you wake up knowing your kid is gone. It’s really hard,” said the grieving father.
Thursday night, Crump released a statement saying:
“This is the first step to justice. This murderous father and son duo took the law into their own hands. It’s a travesty of justice that they enjoyed their freedom for 74 days after taking the life of a young black man who was simply jogging. Yet, tomorrow, on Ahmaud’s birthday, his parents are denied the simple joy of celebrating with their son.”
