BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wanda Cooper-Jones has seen her life turned upside-down, going from a working mother of three to being known worldwide for her fight for justice as the mother of Ahmaud Arbery.
She said that the fight has been hard and heartbreaking.
“I always embraced being a mother, and at this point I had to become ‘the mother of Ahmaud,’ and I had to do what I needed to do to get justice for Ahmaud,” Cooper-Jones told CBS46’s Hayley Mason after a preliminary hearing for the defendants in Arbery's murder case.
CBS46 was in court Thursday, as disturbing new details were revealed about Arbery’s final moments.
A special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation testified that according to defendant William Roddie Bryan, Arbery was called the n-word by Travis McMichael after being shot three times.
“Mr. Bryan said that after the shooting took place, before police arrival, while Mr. Arbery was on the ground that he heard Travis McMichael make the statement, “f***ing n***er,” Special Agent Richard Dial testified.
The testimony in the nearly eight hour court hearing was heartbreaking for Cooper-Jones.
“It’s really bad” Arbery’s mother stated about the testimony about racism in the case. “I didn’t realize that-- I knew that it still existed, but not to this point. I was living in a community that at one point, I thought I was safe. I didn’t realize that I was raising my kids in a place that was so, so unsafe,” Cooper-Jones said.
Cooper-Jones told Mason that she believes that if the men had tried to get to know Arbery, perhaps stopping him during his jog to have a conversation, she believes the defendants would have seen that her son wouldn’t harm anyone.
As race and racism became apparent cornerstones of the case, Travis McMichael’s defense attorney Jason Sheffield brought up Arbery’s previous mental health diagnosis. Special Agent Dial did not know the exact diagnosis and could only detail that there were previous auditory hallucinations. Prosecutor Jesse Evans objected, and the judge said the testimony was not really relevant.
Sheffield responded, “this goes into the question of whether or not this is a case of self-defense or felony murder,” Sheffield explained to the judge.
Cooper-Jones walked out of the courtroom frustrated.
“At that point, I became very discouraged,” Arbery’s mother told Mason. “There was some testimony that was being shared about Ahmaud’s mental illness. Again, my son is, he’s no longer here. He can no longer defend himself, and I’m sitting in a chair where I can no longer defend him as well. So, I chose to leave,” she explained.
Mason asked Cooper-Jones’ attorney Lee Merritt if he was taken aback by the questions from the defense.
“The language was strong and that was really shocking, and it was difficult to sit next to this mom as she heard what was said to her son as he was dying, but it was the justifications that were rooted in racism that really blew me away,” Merritt said. “Every defendant had a racial or race-based reason for criminalizing Ahmaud.”
Merritt explained he sees the criminalization of victims as a repeated and problematic practice.
“Travis McMichael was the one who used the racial slur, but Gregory McMichael was the one who said he saw Ahmaud and, instinctively, he knew that he was a criminal. He said he didn’t see him steal anything. He didn’t know of him to be engaged in any criminal activity, but, from his instinct when he looked at him, he knew that he was a criminal,” Merritt said.
“It was Roddie Bryan who offered that Ahmaud looked angry when they were assaulting him and that scared Roddie. It was bizarre sitting in the courtroom and listening to these justifications,” the civil rights attorney told Mason.
Merritt says there is also a troubling pattern of victim role reversal in cases he’s tried.
“It’s when the victim almost becomes the accused,” Merritt said. “The defense decides to use the role reversal somehow figuring that if they can malign the character of the victim then they can justify the deeds of the defendants.”
Merritt said he is working with Arbery’s family to look past this case and focus on police accountability on a larger level to include legislative changes to add protections for black communities.
Now facing the new reality of being both mother and fighter, and a model for others like her, Cooper-Jones is asking that people live and lead with love when seeking change in her son’s name.
“I’m just hoping that the death of my son, the loss of Mr. [George] Floyd and Breonna Taylor, that we will implement change. It really saddens me that we have to lose lives to get change, but we are at this point where we are going to need to get change…Ahmaud would want change,” Cooper-Jones said.
