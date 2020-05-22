BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fifty-year-old William ‘Roddie’ Bryan is now in the Glynn County jail charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Bryan recorded cell phone video of Arbery being chased down and shot to death by Gregory and Travis McMichael. Bryan claimed he was only a witness.
Friday, Vic Reynolds, the director of The Georgia Bureau of Investigation would not elaborate on what evidence led agents to believe Bryan was culpable.
“I will tell you this, if we believed he was a witness, we would not have arrested him,” Reynolds said. “There is probable cause and we are comfortable with that.”
Bryan’s attorney today still maintains his client is innocent.
“Mr. Bryan committed no crime,” Kevin Gough said in a press conference Friday. “He passed a polygraph test that exonerates him,” he added.
Arrest warrants CBS46 obtained from the GBI say Bryan attempted to “confine Arbery using his vehicle on multiple occasions” during the incident “with the intention of confining and detaining Arbery.”
Arbery’s mother Wanda Jones Cooper told CBS46’s Hayley Mason she never believed Bryan’s story.
“I knew that wasn’t true,” Cooper said. “You just don’t videotape a murder and you’re not involved. I knew he was a part from the very beginning,” Cooper added.
She and her attorney tell me the work is not over and more people are responsible.
“I am satisfied with what has happened already, but we still have work to do,” Cooper said. “We still have other parties that have not been arrested. We have other parties that I knew was involved and has not been questioned, has not been arrested. We still have a lot of work to do,” she added.
“When Ms. Wanda Cooper hired me, she outlined what had happened to her son in vivid detail and she told me who she felt was responsible,” attorney Lee Merritt. “Mr Bryan is not the last person on our list. She’s encouraged us to move forward.”
As reports of past run-ins with police surfaced this week, Arbery family attorneys asked that the focus remain on the crime at hand and the culprits.
“We all have a past,” Cooper told Mason. “I was fully aware of the things that were happening the moment it happened, and those were things we challenged together, and we worked together and kept it moving,” she said adding that her son would want to be remembered as a person who embodied love.
“Ahmaud was love,” Cooper said. “He was love and he was loved by many. He truly was a good kid.”
