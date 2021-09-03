ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — The District Attorney who was tasked with pursuing justice in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is now facing up to five years in prison for alleged obstruction in the case.
Ahmaud Arbery’s parents, and their attorneys, expressed relief Friday that former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson has been indicted for her alleged mishandling of their son's murder case.
A grand jury has found that Johnson told police “that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest, contrary to the laws of said State” after allegedly shooting and killing Arbery. Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael are seen on cell phone video chasing down Arbery, who was on a jog, along with their neighbor William Bryan, before shooting Arbery during a confrontation. No one was arrested for more than two months
"I can’t execute enough how offensive it was to Ahmaud Arbery’s family that they were simply left in the dark while the prosecutor worked to cover up the actions of the murderers to interfere with the route the family had to justice," said attorney Lee Merritt. "She should spend time in prison," he added.
The indictment also says Johnson showed “favor and affection to Greg McMichael during the investigation.” McMichael formerly worked for Johnson as an investigator in her office.
This part of the indictment stands out most to attorney Ben Crump. "So often we see prosecutors show favor to police when they have used excessive force against marginalized people of color," Crump stated. "Jackie Johnson intended on making sure that Ahamud Arbery’s family never would have had their voice heard in court."
For Arbery’s parents the steps toward justice are still arced with the pain of their loss.
"You [swore] under oath to protect and serve all people. My son laid on that ground and died in the hot sun probably about 90 degrees," said Marcus Arbery. "Nobody helped him. He was still breathing for 14 minutes breathing and no help. You asked the McMichael’s to give them water. These are the kind of people we’ve got in our law system. We don’t need these people. They’ve got to go," Arbery exclaimed.
The family and their attorneys say they want the next DA accused of mishandling the case, George Barnhill, to also be held accountable.
The indictment said Johnson “sought the assistance of Waycross District Attorney George E. Barnhill after disqualifying her office and recommended DA Barnhill to the Attorney General 's Office for appointment as the case prosecutor without disclosing that said accused had previously sought the assistance of DA Barnhill on the case."
The Arbery family has long called out a possible conflict of interest between Johnson and Barnhill on the case and claimed each worked to keep the McMichael's out of jail and justify the killing.
"At the end of the day none of this brings Ahmaud back," said Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones. "They go off to jail, but Ahmad is never coming home."
Arbery’s family attorneys say this indictment will be helpful in the criminal case that takes place in October against Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. They believe it will also have influence in the federal hate crimes trial in February.
CBS46 reached out to the Glynn County DA’s office for comment but, did not receive a response before this story aired.
