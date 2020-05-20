ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 had a one-on-one interview with Jasmine Arbery, the older sister of Ahmaud Arbery.
She said she and her brother were very close, born just about one year apart.
“We shared a lot of birthday celebrations, we shared a lot of cakes, we shared gifts,” said Jasmine Arbery.
Jasmine described Ahmaud as generous, easy going and outspoken.
She said recently released videos showing Ahmaud’s previous run-ins with police don’t show the kind of person he was. Jasmine also told CBS46 those videos don’t justify his death.
“Those past experiences, it doesn’t justify what happen on February 23,” said Jasmine Arbery.
That day, Ahmaud Arbery was chased down, shot and killed while jogging through a Brunswick neighborhood.
Police reports said Travis and Gregory McMichael pursued Arbery, believing he was a burglary suspect.
“That day could’ve been different if they wouldn’t have approached him with weapons,” said Jasmine.
Both McMichaels are charged with murder and aggravated assault.
As the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to piece this case together, Jasmine said she’s still struggling to believe her baby brother is gone. She said this time is especially hard, because Ahmaud was also the person she’d turn to in a crisis.
“It’s still shocking, I’m still in a numb state,” said Jasmine.
Jasmine told CBS46 she wants the McMichaels to pay for what they did. She also said she wants the Glynn County police department to clean house.
