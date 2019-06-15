ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lonzo Caffey is a proud father like any other that misses his daughter. Unlike most, his daughter lives over 6,000 miles away serving in the US air force.
“I know where she’s at now is going to put her in a better situation later so it’s called sacrifice," said Lonzo Caffey. "Just to get a hug from her and see her in her uniform would be awesome.”
It’s been over a year since Lonzo and the family has seen Airman First Class Monika Caffey. But the Air Force Vehicle Mechanic has been plaaning something special in that time for this Fathers Day.
Monika Caffey surprised her father and family, with the help of her mother, by coming to the families fathers day lunch.
"It means so much for me to be able to see my farther and my family after such a long time," said Monika.
It was a reunion for sisters with a special bond, a proud veteran grandfather and for Airman First Class Caffey, herself a mother.
Amongst all the tears of joy a humorous undertone.
Reporter - “Think you’re going to have to get your daughter back?”
“Some kind of way I’m gonna find a way to do it,” said Lonzo.
“Yeah cos it was her idea I just knew for a year,” said Monica's mother with a big smile, Kim Pittman-Caffey.
The moments significance wasn’t lost on anyone.
