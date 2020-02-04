ATLANTA (CBS46) - Air Force veteran Robert Mabray’s will turn 85 in just a few days. As an early birthday gift, American Legion Post 516 organized a volunteer event to fix his front porch.
“Oh that’s wonderful,” said Mabray. “I needed this. It’s been a long time. I fell down the old steps twice.”
Mabray’s old steps were crumbling, it had several sections being propped up by a brick and was completely unstable. Last month a city of Atlanta employee brought the issue to the attention of CBS46. Saying while working near Mabray’s home he noticed the condition of the stairs.
We then reached out to our partners. After our story aired American Legion Post 516 stepped up to help.
“This was a project that once we had an opportunity to look at it, it became our focus,” said Post commander Alton Head.
Post 516 partnered with Henry County organization Iron Sharpens Iron and the group spent the day tearing down the old stairs and rebuilding a new set.
“Were just trying to help. It’s something that is needed. In the military no matter what branch of service you’re in, we’re all one army, one fight, to do something for another service member. We may be all speaking Korean today if it wasn’t for the work they done back in Korea," said Elton Brown.
As for Mabray he's excited he will be able to use his front steps without having to worry.
“I’m real glad channel 46 came out to help. I can get out my car and just walk up the steps. I don’t have to hold onto no rail to get up there. I can just walk up the steps,” said Mabray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.