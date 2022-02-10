ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating an armed robbery at Lenox Square after a man reported being held at gunpoint as he was walking to his car with a brand new box of Air Jordan sneakers.
According to investigators, the man was standing at his car when a red Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows pulled up and stopped next to him.
That's when someone emerged from the passengers seat of the Camaro and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the victim, demanding his shoe bag and wallet.
Police say about $100 of cash was removed from the wallet. The thief then proceeded to search the interior of the man's Nissan but took nothing more.
Both the driver of the Camaro and his passenger drove off shortly after.
The man flagged down a nearby off-duty officer to report the crime, describing the robber as a 20 to 25-year-old man, approximately 6-feet-tall, with long dreads and a slender build.
Lenox Mall captured most of the incident via surveillance video.
