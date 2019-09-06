SMYRNA, GA (CBS46) Independent air quality testing is now underway surrounding the Sterigenics plant in south Cobb County, but there’s growing concern that the timing of the testing will skew the results.
The facility is not in full production right now because the company is installing equipment to help reduce its emissions of ethylene oxide, the gas known to cause cancer.
Long-time Smyrna resident Bob Andrews wishes the timing were better for air testing.
“Since they are shut down for the renovation, they may not get actual plant output reading,” Andrews said.
A CBS46 news crew captured video Friday morning of workers from the independent testing firm GHD as they showed up at Smyrna City Hall to switch out the canister for air quality testing.
Other GHD canisters are set up in roughly 25 locations surrounding Sterigenics to try to get a reading of how much ethylene oxide is in the air.
Simultaneously, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is conducting its own air monitoring using similar equipment.
Funding for the GHD testing comes from taxpayers of Cobb County and the cities of Smyrna and Atlanta. Elected officials in all three municipalities approved the funding last month.
Despite concerns about accuracy, many residents believe independent air quality testing should continue and that the results should be released in detail.
“I may not understand it all, but I want to see full report -- good, bad or indifferent,” Andrews said.
