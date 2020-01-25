SENOIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people have died in a small plane crash in Senoia, Georgia Saturday evening.
The FAA said the aircraft was a Mustang 2 and that it went down about a half-mile from Big T Airport in Senoia.
Coweta County confirmed the plane went down near Highway 16 East and Kessle Hurst Road in Senoia.
The county coroner confirms Mark Nowosielski, 43, and Nathan Sorenson, 13, were both killed.
According to the website AirShowNews, Mark Nowosielski was one half of the award-winning Twin Tigers Aerobatic Team, and a long-time member of the U.S. Unlimited Aerobatic Team. His full time job was as a Boeing 737 pilot for Southwest Airlines.
Nathan Sorenson is the son of Mark Sorenson, owner and lead pilot of the Twin Tigers Aerobatic Team.
There's still no word on a cause the crash.
