ATLANTA (CBS460 -- This weekend, an estimated 1.5 million people are expected to pass through our airport, and the lines into garages and parking lots are not the only lines you'll see.
"Memorial Day of 2021 this year was busy but this year if we get the one point five- five million passengers, that will exceed that," said Andrew Gobeil, Airport Spokesman for Hartsfield-Jackson.
The holiday weekend wave started Wednesday and lasts until July 5th, according to an airport release. "It could be an all-time high since the pandemic," said Gobeil.
Thursday, TSA airline check-ins were steady. The agency says nationally, its travel volume remains about 75% of pre-pandemic levels. However, that could change as people jet-set for July 4th.
"I'm going to the beach for the week," said one traveler, Deborah Songer. "It was busy upstairs but it went really smoothly."
A TSA representative says so far this year, it's found 241 firearms at Hartsfield-Jackson at TSA check-ins.
As air travel picks up, the Park-Ride C parking lot reopened Thursday to meet the demand. Airport officials say between all open lots, about 29,000 spots are available for parking. "We are going to maintain and make sure that we have more than enough," said Gobeil.
As of Thursday, parking fees are also now back to pre-pandemic levels. Between the hit to the wallet and increase in crowds, some travelers tell us they're frustrated.
"Loud, crowded. We're about to leave right now so we'll figure out the rest of it, but it's decent," said Donte Thompson who parked in the short-term parking.
Amanda Davidson tells us she parked in a long-term lot. "It was busy but I was the only car on my row so it was good!"
It is recommended you arrive to the airport at least two hours before your flight. You can check the airport's website for parking information and TSA wait times: https://www.atl.com/
