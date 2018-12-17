ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Derrick Jordan has rented out rooms in his northwest Atlanta townhouse more than 340 times over the past five years. He told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson that he’s never had a problem with a tenant and plans to rent out two of his bedrooms during the upcoming Super Bowl.
“I have enough reviews that are going to justify my place as being one of the better places to stay,” he said.
His place sits in a prime location, about a half-mile from Mercedes Benz stadium.
According to Airbnb, last year 60 percent of guests booked rooms in Minneapolis within 10 days of the Super Bowl, after the match-up was set.
Jordan said Airbnb gives hosts tips on what to charge.
“For a one bedroom, you're doing sometimes it can be from 40 to 80 bucks and it'll fluctuate so sometimes you don't know but you get to choose what your floor is and what your ceiling is.”
If a host chooses to rent out their entire place, it'll cost the tenant more. Factors like location can also drive up the price. But Airbnb is not exactly allowed in Atlanta.
“Right now, it is not permitted unless you're a hotel, you're considered a hotel, so you have hotel zoning, you have a business license, you're paying hotel motel taxes,” said Atlanta Planning Commissioner Tim Keane.
Keane said the city is looking at regulating short-term rentals, but the change won't come before the super bowl.
“We've drafted some regulation around Airbnb that would require that you get a license and that you do pay hotel taxes,” he said.
Meantime, people like Jordan are preparing for the big game. The average price for an Airbnb room during last year's super bowl was $286 per night. But Jordan said he won’t be price gouging.
“If you are hitting a hotel price number than you're defeating the point of what this is.”
