ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Airbnb announced a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings and a cap on occupancy at 16 people for any residence.
The company laid out the new ban thusly:
- Parties are now prohibited on all future bookings
- Occupancy at Airbnb listings will be capped at 16 people. This is primarily relevant to larger homes that we previously allowed to list as able to accommodate 16+ people.
- Airbnb is currently scoping a potential exception process for specialty and traditional hospitality venues (i.e. boutique hotels)
- Guests will be informed about Airbnb’s party rules and informed that they may be legally pursued by Airbnb if they violate policy.
The new move by Airbnb comes after the company cracked down on party houses in Atlanta. That crackdown saw more than 50 listings suspended or removed after complaints were made about parties and events.
