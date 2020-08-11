ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The popular vaction rental company, Airbnb, announced a crack down on party houses in the City of Atlanta Tuesday.
As part of this, over 50 listings across the city that have received complaints or otherwise violated the company's policies on parties and events have been either suspended or removed from the Airbnb platform.
Ben Breit works for the company. He said, "This is the latest development. I would say the most aggressive development enforcing our party house ban in the city of Atlanta."
He continued, "Some were openly soliciting parties and large ones at that. And that’s not OK that’s a clear violation of a party house band and others did actually prohibit parties but we were continue to get reports that it was happening too often weather for neighborhood."
Over the past years local Airbnb parties have resulted in shootings, robbery, and other criminal activity. City officials have been working with the company to ensure community safety and say latest house party crack down is a step on the right direction.
Atlanta City Councilman Matt Westmoreland on the matter:
"I appreciate the action they have taken I’ve heard a lot from constituents all across the city expressing concern. We’ve seen some instances in the last couple weeks whether it’s noise violations or crime that’s broken out at somebody’s site that is just really unacceptable and Airbnb her that message loud and clear."
But Airbnb isn’t just cracking down on hosts. They’ve also implemented new restrictions for guest under 25 and prohibit them from renting entire homes in the city they live in.
"An 18 year old with no reviews looking at a 6 bedroom mansion in Atlanta, that doesn’t seem like a good idea right now" said Breit, "And that is not the type of booking we are going to allow, and that’s not just a policy on paper we are literally blocking those types of booking."
"These actions show Airbnb's continued commitment to Atlanta residents and to our neighborhoods,” said Westmoreland. “I appreciate the opportunity Airbnb provides to both homeowners and visitors, and for their commitment to safe and responsible travel."
