ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a mansion party at a California Airbnb ended in a deadly shooting, Airbnb leaders announced they are banning all house parties in their rentals.

In a series of tweets, Airbnb's CEO Brian Chesky announced: "We are banning “party houses” and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda."

The company says it is "expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations" that are flagged by the company's "risk detection technology" as well as creating a “party house” rapid response team.

Atlanta has seen it's own share of problems as communities like Buckhead and Sandy Springs have fought against similar rented mansion parties. They are often advertised on social media and draw major crowds to exclusive communities. The fight went to Fulton County Superior Courts where a judge passed a restraining order on mansion bashes.

Atlanta City Concilmember J.P. Matzigkeit told CBS46 Monday the following:

“We appreciate Airbnb’s action towards the responsible use of the properties provided through their service. We are focused on ensuring the legal use of residential property throughout Atlanta and the safety of all residents. ”