ATLANTA (CBS46) — New details have been released about Airbnb bringing business to Atlanta.
The company has announced the location of a tech hub it's opening in west midtown. It will be in the Interlock mixed-use building on Howell Mill Road.
Airbnb says it wants to draw from the diverse talent pool that Atlanta colleges and universities offer.
In fact, its office space is managed by Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures, an affiliate of Georgia Tech, and where six other companies are already set up.
Airbnb plans to open the tech hub later this year.
