ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Airbnb announced Wednesday that they will enforce restrictions to deter unauthorized parties across Atlanta Halloween weekend.
The company says their party ban has become a foundational component of their trust and safety strategy.
Starting on Oct. 27, Airbnb will have the following criteria in place for guests attempting to book reservations in the US and Canada over Halloween weekend:
- For one-night reservations: Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.
- For two-night reservations: As Halloween approaches, we will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties. For example, we will leverage our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius.
- Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.
- Guests making one or two-night reservations will need to attest that they understand Airbnb’s party ban and that they may be subject to legal action if that rule is broken.
Airbnb released the following statement in regards to their party ban:
"We also know that the great majority of guests are respectful of neighbors and treat their Hosts’ homes with the utmost respect. We believe this plan will help prevent large gatherings while supporting the type of safe, responsible travel that benefits guests, Hosts and the neighborhoods they call home."
