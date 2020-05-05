ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Airbnb issued a stern warning to homeowners and visitors to not throw parties in any listing until further notice. The warning comes as May celebrations get underway for graduations and other festivities.
Airbnb said the policy is in line with both the statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' urging residents to stay home. The company said it would cooperate with Atlanta Police in any investigation related to a party or violation of public health mandates.
In addition, the company said it is "temporarily disabling the 'event-friendly' search filter and is temporarily removing the "parties and events allowed rule" from the House Rules of any listing in the city of Atlanta. Airbnb said as state and local governments relax rules surrounding COVID-19, it will revisit the policy adjustments.
"The safety of our hosts and guests is our priority, and we thank them for their understanding during this challenging time," Airbnb said in a statement.
