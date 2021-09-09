Airfares from Atlanta to some European countries, under $300

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Flight prices are dropping again, and not just for the next month but far into 2022. It’s some of the lowest prices airlines have ever posted.
“We just randomly decided one night, let's see what ticket costs are,” said Amy Lazos, from Vinings. "We checked Santorini, and the tickets were under a thousand dollars. Like $600 and something. So we were so shocked we booked it immediately.”
As the summer surge in covid-19 case continues, travelers are quick to cancel and re-book, forcing airlines to slash prices even more.
“Normally, those tickets are like $1200,” said Lazos.
Some roundtrip tickets from Atlanta to Europe are now under $300.
Roundtrip tickets from Atlanta to Madrid, Spain are under $300; flights to Athens, Greece from $352.
Many countries like Spain require proof of vaccination, recovery of covid-19, or a recent negative test for entry.
“Airlines have lost their minds,” said Kyle Potter, editor of "Thrifty Traveler”.
Potter says the prices are the lowest he’s seen in his career.
“Flights to Spain, and Greece, and Finland, for $300 or less round trip,” said Potter.
Many airlines are keeping these fares low through April.
Potter says to make sure you read the fine print on rescheduling or cancelling before you book.
“We've had the same mantra throughout the pandemic, and it holds true today, book now travel later,” said Potter.
For Lazos, the $600 flight, by comparison, now suddenly seems expensive.
“I'm thinking, gosh. What we thought was a discount really wasn't that much of a discount,” said Lazos.
Many officials though are urging travelers to reconsider plans; Hawaii’s governor’s recently discouraged tourists from coming to the islands, saying their hospitals are at capacity.
