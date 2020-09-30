ATLANTA (CBS46) -- At the stroke of midnight Thursday, tens of thousands of American airline workers will be eligible to be laid off as the protection of the stimulus package passed earlier this year expires.
When the stimulus package was passed by Congress earlier this year, one clause said if airlines accepted any of the stimulus bailout money, those companies were not allowed to lay anyone off until October 1. Airlines took the money because passenger volume collapsed as COVID-19 ran wild through the world. Even now, airline travel is nowhere near the level it was last year.
Airlines have since returned to Congress requesting more bailout money, but both chambers of Congress have been unable to find a deal with each other and the White House about any more aid for the airlines or the American people. As such, the layoff/furlough prohibition ends at midnight when October 1 begins.
For Atlanta-based Delta Airlines, the layoffs are expected to be minimal in the beginning. The company said it was able to avoid large-scale layoffs thanks to workers taking early retirement, departure packages, or taking unpaid leaves of absence and other sacrifices. The company has announced furloughs of 1,721 pilots on November 1.
Workers with United, American, and other airlines will not be so lucky.
American Airlines has announced plans to furlough 17,500 workers Thursday and layoff another 1,500. According to U.S. News & World Report, the furloughs will include 8,100 flight attendants and 1,600 pilots. United Airlines previously announced it will layoff 16,400 workers Thursday including more than 2,800 pilots, 6900 pilots, and more than 4,000 in operations staff along with 1,400 management members. Spirit Airlines also plans roughly 1,000 job cuts in Florida.
Additionally, according to the state of Georgia, College Park-based ExpressJet Airlines plans to layoff 297 workers Thursday.
With the unemployment rate ticking up in recent weeks, the sudden addition of upwards of 50,000 unemployed airline workers will not make the unemployment picture look promising with the presidential election just weeks away. The sudden boost in the unemployment rolls will also put extra pressure on state unemployment budgets that have already been stretched thin by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of it sets up a very rough Thursday for the airline industry and the overall U.S. economy.
