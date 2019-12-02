CHICAGO (CBS46) -- As winter storms continue to pummel the midwest and other parts of the United States, multiple major airlines are offering customers waivers to travelers impacted by the weather.
The waivers airlines are issuing let fliers who booked flights on specific dates heading to and from certain cities the option to change or cancel their flights for no fee during the storms.
Here's a look what some airlines are offering:
- JetBlue is offering a "Winter Storm Ezekiel Waiver."
- American Airlines has a list of airports that customers traveling to, through or from can change their trip at no cost because of winter weather.
- United Airlines is offering travel waivers to passengers going through airports in New England or San Francisco because of the weather.
- Delta Air Lines is offering waivers for travelers headed to or from the Midwest, Upper Midwest, or Northeast areas of the country.
- Southwest Airlines has travel advisories listed for the Northeast and Minneapolis/St. Paul. Travelers going through any of the listed airports may rebook in the same class or be put on standby for another flight within 14 days of the original ticket with original city pairings.
