ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At the world’s busiest airport, the novel coronavirus is on the minds of travelers coming and going.
“We’re scared,” said Shelby Gonzalez. “Everywhere you go people are covering their faces, a lot of hand sanitizer.”
People are still flying but not as much. In a statement, Delta announced it was scaling back operations “with international capacity reduced by 20-25 percent, and domestic capacity reduced by 10-15 percent.”
Other airlines are also reporting a large drop in demand, which is sparking bargain airfare.
“They’re cheap,” said Gia Gunn. “Actually, I bought her ticket for fifty dollars.
Gunn was at the airport to drop off her 70-year-old mother, who was leaving Atlanta for Chicago.
“I gave her two masks,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
CBS46 found a round trip ticket to Los Angeles for under $200 and a round trip ticket to New York for under $100.
“I’m 31, young and strong,” said Andrew Matias, who was flying to California. “I’m definitely not letting a little virus put me down.”
The industry is feeling a slowdown, so Delta is now working to cut costs, “instituting a company-wide hiring freeze and offering voluntary leave options.” Delta is also parking some aircraft and evaluating early retirements of older ones.
Several airlines including Delta, Jet Blue, and United Airlines are waiving change fees right now, making it easier for people to cancel or reschedule travel.
For more information on Delta’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://news.delta.com/6-ways-delta-supporting-healthy-flying
